Iraq expresses solidarity with Japan over earthquakes

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed condolences and solidarity with Japan in the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck the country and killed many people.

"The Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan, government and people, for the earthquake that struck the center of the country yesterday, leaving many injured or dead, and caused extensive damage to buildings," an official statement said.

"At the same time that the ministry announces its stand with the friendly Japan, it extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Yesterday's earthquake in Japan is now known to have killed 48 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said that rescuers are facing a "race against time" to rescue survivors, some of whom may be buried under the rubble.