Iraq expresses solidarity on 20th anniversary of UN Baghdad bombing

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed solidarity with the United Nations on the 20th anniversary of the 2003 bombing of its headquarters in Baghdad, which resulted in the tragic loss of 22 of its staff.

Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, called for "standing to reinforce humanitarian response regardless of circumstances. Terrorism targets everyone, and there is a shared responsibility to confront it and continuously work together to undermine its ideology everywhere."

Al-Sahhaf added that the "Foreign Ministry highly appreciates these sacrifices and calls for more joint efforts on the International Day of Humanitarian Action."