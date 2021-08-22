Report

Iraq expresses keenness to benefit from the Japanese experience in sports

Date: 2021-08-22T20:22:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Darjal, discussed with the Japanese ambassador to Baghdad, Kotaro Suzuki, prospects for cooperation in the field of sports and ways to benefit from the Japanese experience in these two fields.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed ways to activate cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves the youth and sports sectors.

Darjal stressed, according to a ministry statement, the need to "benefit from the Japanese experience in these two sectors, especially since Japan has achieved great success according to the latest international training technologies.

The Iraqi minister pointed out that the visit to Japan was aimed at learning about the Japanese infrastructure, sports facilities, and the special work that deals with the youth field to benefit from this experience.

For his part, the Japanese ambassador confirmed, according to the statement, that the Japanese ambassador had submitted an "official invitation to Darjal to visit Japan as soon as possible."

"The goal during the next stage is to cooperate to consolidate relations in all fields, to serve both countries' interests."

