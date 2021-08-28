Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq explains Syria's exclusion from Baghdad Summit's guest list

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T16:05:08+0000
Iraq explains Syria's exclusion from Baghdad Summit's guest list

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, disclosed the circumstances that precluded Syria's participation in the security summit held in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

 "Syria missed the meeting for 'non-Iraqi' reasons," Minister Hussein said in a press conference held on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, "Iraqi-Syrian ties are good. Our ties with the neighboring countries are good, particularly Syria."

"The issue of Syria is controversial," he explained, "in all the meetings, we express our opinion frankly, and it is obvious, the Syria government shall restore its seat in the Arab and international meetings."

"However, in this meeting, we wanted to avoid posing controversial issues. Infact, the Syrian issue is controversial."

"Damascus understands our situation. We sent many verbal messages and explained why we did not invite them to the meeting."

"In the future, I hope we bring up the Syrian issue in the discussions because the unstable situation in Syria affects Iraq's security...We endorse joint work and dialogue, even if there are differences."

related

Iraq launches the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference

Date: 2021-08-28 12:07:17
Iraq launches the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference

The Baghdad Summit talks to be resumed behind closed doors

Date: 2021-08-28 13:48:16
The Baghdad Summit talks to be resumed behind closed doors

Other meetings will succeed today's conference in Baghdad, MoFA says

Date: 2021-08-28 16:40:37
Other meetings will succeed today's conference in Baghdad, MoFA says

Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Date: 2021-08-09 09:14:32
Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-10 09:48:58
Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Date: 2021-08-12 12:57:41
Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 16:03:10
Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 21:13:21
Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit