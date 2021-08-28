Iraq explains Syria's exclusion from Baghdad Summit's guest list

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, disclosed the circumstances that precluded Syria's participation in the security summit held in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

"Syria missed the meeting for 'non-Iraqi' reasons," Minister Hussein said in a press conference held on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, "Iraqi-Syrian ties are good. Our ties with the neighboring countries are good, particularly Syria."

"The issue of Syria is controversial," he explained, "in all the meetings, we express our opinion frankly, and it is obvious, the Syria government shall restore its seat in the Arab and international meetings."

"However, in this meeting, we wanted to avoid posing controversial issues. Infact, the Syrian issue is controversial."

"Damascus understands our situation. We sent many verbal messages and explained why we did not invite them to the meeting."

"In the future, I hope we bring up the Syrian issue in the discussions because the unstable situation in Syria affects Iraq's security...We endorse joint work and dialogue, even if there are differences."