Iraq expects to export more than 600 thousand tons of dates

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Agriculture expected to export 600 thousand tons of various types of dates during the current season.

The semi-official newspaper, Al-Sabah, quoted the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Mahdi Sahar Al-Jubouri, saying, "the exported quantities of dates reached 100,000 tons to China, Bangladesh, Turkey, India, Egypt, Syria, Jordan and the UAE."

He added, "exports are expected to reach more than 600 thousand tons for the current season of various Iraqi dates."

Al-Jubouri noted, "the governorates that produce dates are Karbala, Diyala, Babel and Basra, adding, "the ministry provides all facilities to exporters and agricultural marketing companies to restore Iraq's share in the world market for dates."