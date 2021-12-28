Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq executes three death row inmates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T12:21:53+0000
Iraq executes three death row inmates

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq executed three convicts for participating in the terrorist attack that targeted the New Baghdad area.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council reported, "the capital punishment is carried out by hanging against the three criminals belonging to ISIS."

According to the Council, they are a terrorist group who detonated a car bomb in the New Baghdad (Baghdad Al-Jadeeda) area.

Iraq declared victory over the hardline terrorist group in 2017. However, it continues to carry out sporadic attacks and operate limited cells, particularly in the north.

The Iraqi forces, the Peshmerga, and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

related

Four terrorists apprehended in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-22 10:14:19
Four terrorists apprehended in Baghdad

Terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-25 20:54:58
Terrorist arrested in Baghdad

President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2021-04-10 06:22:30
President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-04 14:59:19
Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22
PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer

Date: 2021-06-07 13:00:05
Iraq’s National Intelligence Service mourns its officer

Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests

Date: 2021-05-24 21:04:55
Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests

Head of Iran's central bank arrives to Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2020-06-16 23:50:29
Head of Iran's central bank arrives to Baghdad tomorrow