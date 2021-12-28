Iraq executes three death row inmates

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq executed three convicts for participating in the terrorist attack that targeted the New Baghdad area.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council reported, "the capital punishment is carried out by hanging against the three criminals belonging to ISIS."

According to the Council, they are a terrorist group who detonated a car bomb in the New Baghdad (Baghdad Al-Jadeeda) area.

Iraq declared victory over the hardline terrorist group in 2017. However, it continues to carry out sporadic attacks and operate limited cells, particularly in the north.

The Iraqi forces, the Peshmerga, and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.