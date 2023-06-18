Iraq evacuates more citizens stranded in Sudan amid ongoing war

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday the organization of an airlift to Sudan with the objective of evacuating Iraqi citizens who have been stranded there due to the ongoing civil war in the country.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement today, "In implementation of the directive of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and following the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, who also serves as the head of the Emergency Diplomatic Response Operations Chamber, the third evacuation flight for Iraqis departed this morning from the 'Martyr Mohammed Alaa' Airbase, heading towards Port Sudan International Airport."

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously announced two separate evacuation missions, which successfully brought back a total of 375 individuals, including 31 Syrian and Sudanese nationals, who were residing in Sudan.