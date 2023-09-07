Iraq ends emergency alert "C" after the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, on Thursday announced the termination of the emergency alert "C" following the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

A brief statement by the ministry said that al-Shammari ordered the units to revert to their normal operational state post the cessation of alert status "C".

More than 22 million pilgrims visited the city of Karbala to perform the Arbaeen rituals honoring Imam Hussain, as reported by the Abbasid Shrine.

During a press conference held in Karbala, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani praised the success of the Arbaeen plans, which he personally and directly supervised.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society reported having rendered services to over three million Iraqi and foreign devotee during the Arbaeen ceremonies, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the attendees.