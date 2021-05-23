Iraq emphasizes importance of sound investment of victory in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, stressed on Sunday the importance of unified Palestinian ranks and the sound investment of the victory in Gaza and it political ramifications.

During a joint conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Hussein said, “The Palestinian cause enjoys a societal support in Iraq.”, adding, “Iraq stresses the importance of the unification of Palestinian ranks and an open dialogue between different Palestinian parties in a bid to strengthen Palestinian authorities; to invest the victory in the weakening of the Palestinian authorities would be dangerous.”

Hussein indicated, “The first upcoming meeting of the Joint Iraqi-Palestinian Committee will soon be held in Ramallah.”

In turn, the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affeirs Riyad al-Maliki said, “The visit to Iraq comes in the wake of the Israeli attack on Gaza, which took the lives of over 240 innocent Palestinians, 70 of whom are children.”

He added that his visit to Baghdad “aims at coordinating the upcoming positions and deriving composure from the Iraqi people, especially since Iraq is loyal and supportive of Palestine, and it is a great honor for Palestine to receive Iraqi guests.”

Al-Maliki stressed, “Israel is persevering in its colonizing policy, especially in Jerusalem.”, indicating “The battle of Jerusalem is the most important of all battles and we must be ready to undertake this feat.” He added, “What is happening here is an attempt at robbing Arabs of their identity.”