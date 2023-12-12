Iraq dwindles at the bottom of Mercer's 2023 quality of living survey for expats

Shafaq News/ Mercer, a US consulting firm, has ranked Iraq at the bottom of its 2023 Quality of Living Survey, with the capital city of Baghdad holding the unenviable position of 240th out of 241 countries surveyed.

Only Sudan, the country with the largest number of displaced people and the largest child displacement crisis in the world, ranked lower thank Iraq, OPEC's second larger producer.

This latest ranking highlights the significant challenges Iraq faces in attracting and retaining foreign talent. Expatriates seeking a stable and secure environment with strong infrastructure, robust economies, and quality healthcare are likely to be deterred by the current quality of life in Iraq.

While Vienna, Austria, retained its top spot for the fourth consecutive year, the survey identified several other European cities as desirable locations for expatriates. Zurich, Switzerland, ranked second, followed by Auckland, New Zealand, and Copenhagen, Denmark.