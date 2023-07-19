Iraq doubles accredited Iranian universities

Shafaq News / Iranian Cultural Advisor in Iraq, Gholam Reza Abaathari, announced on Wednesday that the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has doubled the number of accredited Iranian universities from 33 to 62.

In a statement to the official Iranian news agency IRNA, Abaathari revealed that thus far, the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education has approved 33 Iranian universities, out of which 14 are eligible for scholarships. He further expounded that the Iranian Cultural Advisory team engaged in detailed discussions with the Iraqi Ministry of Education, aiming to augment the count of accredited universities. Numerous meetings were conducted with the Iraqi side to pursue this endeavor.

"Minister of Education in Iraq holds a positive view on this matter," added Abaathari, stating, "We have forwarded the requests of Iranian universities to the Iraqi Ministry of Education." Consequently, during their recent meeting, the Iraqi Ministry of Education sanctioned an increase in the number of approved Iranian universities from 33 to 62.

The Iranian Cultural Advisor in Iraq elaborated, "As a result, our universities can accept Iraqi students in the form of scholarships." He emphasized that the expansion of accredited Iranian universities by the Iraqi government would allow Iraqi students to benefit from the expertise of Iranian professors in various fields and disciplines, ultimately attracting more Iraqi students to Iranian universities.

"With the increase in the number of Iranian universities accredited by the Iraqi Ministry of Education, the provision of educational services to Iraqi students will improve both quantitatively and qualitatively", he concluded.