Iraq dismantles a network of high-ranking officers involved in smuggling oil derivatives

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-02T18:50:59+0000
Iraq dismantles a network of high-ranking officers involved in smuggling oil derivatives

Shafaq News/ Nine officers, including the energy police chief, have been apprehended for being involved in a fuel smuggling scandal at the country's oil hub, an official document revealed on Wednesday.

Beside the Director-General of the Energy Police, Major-General Ghanem Mohammad Jaafar Hasan, the roster includes the energy police commanders of northern and middle Iraq, the administrative director, and the commander of the north's security checkpoints.

Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani said that the Iraqi security forces managed to dismantle a large network for smuggling oil derivatives in the southern governorate of Basra.

