Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi authorities arrested and expatriated dozens of foreign nationals for violating the Iraqi Foreigners' Residence law, a statement of the Iraqi Residence office revealed.

The department affiliated with the Directorate of Civil Status, Passports and Residence said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 132 Foreigners of various nationalities were arrested in separate areas of Baghdad, noting that 57 of them were deported outside Iraqi lands in January 2021.

The statement added that the Residence Office is awaiting the legal procedures for the rest of them to complete their deportation for violating the terms of the Iraqi Foreigners' Residence Law No. 76 of 2017.