Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T09:42:54+0000
Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi authorities arrested and expatriated dozens of foreign nationals for violating the Iraqi Foreigners' Residence law, a statement of the Iraqi Residence office revealed. 

The department affiliated with the Directorate of Civil Status, Passports and Residence said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 132 Foreigners of various nationalities were arrested in separate areas of Baghdad, noting that 57 of them were deported outside Iraqi lands in January 2021.

 The statement added that the Residence Office is awaiting the legal procedures for the rest of them to complete their deportation for violating the terms of the Iraqi Foreigners' Residence Law No. 76 of 2017.

related

Security force storms TV channel in Baghdad, arrests employees

Date: 2020-05-24 14:28:43
Security force storms TV channel in Baghdad, arrests employees

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Baghdad allows arrivals to enter the city on condition of quarantine

Date: 2020-06-16 09:33:21
Baghdad allows arrivals to enter the city on condition of quarantine

Earthquake takes place near Baghdad

Date: 2019-09-10 12:45:21
Earthquake takes place near Baghdad

Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

Date: 2020-08-28 20:54:42
Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

Iraqi authorities appoint a new Deputy Commander for Baghdad Operations command

Date: 2021-01-22 17:11:02
Iraqi authorities appoint a new Deputy Commander for Baghdad Operations command

14 corona patients recover in Baghdad and Najaf

Date: 2020-05-09 13:16:45
14 corona patients recover in Baghdad and Najaf

Iraq ‘Foreign Minister confirms the US withdrawal

Date: 2020-11-18 13:23:03
Iraq ‘Foreign Minister confirms the US withdrawal