Iraq denies approving Urr pilgrimmage

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities denied on Saturday the reports circulating on social media about Iraq's readiness to receive groups of Christian pilgrims, and allowing American, German and Italian archaeological missions to exacavate sites in Nasiriyah in October 2020.

A statement of the ministry issued earlier today, Saturday, said, "these news and reports are false because they violate the instructions of the Health and Safety Committee," noting, "the ministry's role is currently limited to facilitating the entry of a limited number of visitors interested in antiquities in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, similar to the procedures followed with Foreign journalists and some personalities who intend to enter the country to participate in various activities in accordance with health and safety conditions.”

The Ministry urged media outlets to pursue accuracy in the reports they publish and avoid spreading unfounded information.

Local media, including government outlets, said that the ancient city of Urr is preparing to receive 13,000 pilgrims to perform the Abraham prayer.