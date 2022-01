Iraq deliberating MoUs on prisoners extradition with three countries

Shafaq News/ Headed by the National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji, the Council of National Security Agency held its first meeting in 2022 earlier today, Tuesday. The meeting discussed the issue of Jordanian inmates and memoranda of understanding (MoU) on prisoners' extradition procedures with Azerbaijan, Netherlands, and Ukraine.

