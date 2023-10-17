Iraq declares national mourning in solidarity with Gaza hospital victims

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed employees and students across Iraq on Tuesday to observe a collective solidarity pause to mourn the victims of the Al Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

The Prime Minister's media office, in a statement, announced that all government employees, state institutions, universities, and schools throughout Iraq are requested to observe a moment of solidarity and mourning tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9 AM, honoring the innocent lives of our Palestinian brethren who tragically fell victim to the ruthless Israeli aggression on Al Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that at least 500 people were killed or injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Arab Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government jointly condemned the targeting of Al Maamadani Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, expressing their deep condolences for the lives lost.