Iraq declares national mourning following US airstrikes

Shafaq News / Iraqi PM, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, instructed the declaration of national mourning across government institutions today, Saturday, in remembrance of the victims among the armed forces and civilians who fell due to the American airstrikes on Akashat and Al-Qaim in Al-Anbar governorate.

Early Saturday, The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting positions of the Quds Force affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and its associated militia groups.

CENTCOM stated that US military forces targeted over 85 locations using multiple aircraft, including long-range bombers launched from the United States.

According to the statement, more than 125 precision-guided munitions were used in the airstrikes, targeting command and control centers, intelligence facilities, and storage sites for rockets, drones, ammunition, and logistical supplies belonging to the militias and IRGC.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden had directed military forces to strike targets in Iraq and Syria used by IRGC and their affiliated militias to attack US forces, emphasizing that while the United States does not seek escalation in the Middle East, it will respond decisively to those who harm Americans.

Moreover, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed that the Iraqi government had been informed before the airstrikes.