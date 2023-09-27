Iraq declares mourning over Al-Hamdaniya incident

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani has declared three days of mourning throughout Iraq in response to the tragedy in the Hamdaniya district.

Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri has also declared a week of mourning in the governorate to honor and remember the victims.

The Nineveh Governorate Operations Command has officially confirmed a toll of over 200 individuals, dead and injured, in the devastating wedding hall fire incident in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.

Furthermore, dozens of wounded victims have been swiftly transported to hospitals in the Kurdistan Region.

Major General Abdullah Ramadan Al-Jubouri, the Operations Commander, conveyed to the press today that the incident has claimed the lives of 87 individuals. At the same time, another 136 have injuries.

Remarkably, 15 injured have been transferred to Erbil Governorate, with an additional 20 transported to Duhok for critical medical care. He explained that 101 wounded individuals are receiving medical attention at hospitals within Mosul city.

The Iraqi government has swiftly mobilized to provide comprehensive support and assistance to the affected region of Al-Hamdaniya. He added.

Speaking from the scene of the tragic incident, Advisor to the Minister of Interior, Major General Saad Maan, revealed that, according to forensic medical reports, the death toll stands at 93, with 100 individuals sustaining injuries. Maan stressed that this toll remains subject to change as investigations continue.

Major General Maan refuted any claims of criminal intent behind the incident, attributing it to a failure to adhere to safety protocols within the "Al-Haitham" hall and the use of fireworks that ultimately led to the catastrophe.