Iraq deals with the Turkish interventions using dialogue and wise policies

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, said that the federal government does not adopt action-reaction policy to deal with Turkish interventions in the Kurdistan Region and other areas in northern Iraq.

This came in a lecture delivered at the Austrian Diplomatic Academy entitled "The Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership": results, challenges, and opportunities.

The minister provided a brief overview of the historical relations that link Iraq with neighboring countries, including Iran and Turkey, the Turkish intervention in the region to pursue the Kurdistan Workers Party's members, and the Iraqi government's dealing with such issues by using dialogue and wise policies.

The minister explained that Iraq is striving to achieve security, stability and peace, after Baghdad transformed the tendency of conflict into a tendency of constructive dialogue, noting that this is the reason that made the participants in the conference support Iraq in all fields, especially in the elections file and the need to hold them under international, European and Arab observation to ensure its integrity.