Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq deals with the Turkish interventions using dialogue and wise policies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T11:55:50+0000
Iraq deals with the Turkish interventions using dialogue and wise policies

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, said that the federal government does not adopt action-reaction policy to deal with Turkish interventions in the Kurdistan Region and other areas in northern Iraq.

This came in a lecture delivered at the Austrian Diplomatic Academy entitled "The Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership": results, challenges, and opportunities.

The minister provided a brief overview of the historical relations that link Iraq with neighboring countries, including Iran and Turkey, the Turkish intervention in the region to pursue the Kurdistan Workers Party's members, and the Iraqi government's dealing with such issues by using dialogue and wise policies.

The minister explained that Iraq is striving to achieve security, stability and peace, after Baghdad transformed the tendency of conflict into a tendency of constructive dialogue, noting that this is the reason that made the participants in the conference support Iraq in all fields, especially in the elections file and the need to hold them under international, European and Arab observation to ensure its integrity.

related

Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Date: 2020-10-06 20:40:39
Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Russian counterpart several issues of mutual concern

Date: 2021-06-04 20:19:34
Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Russian counterpart several issues of mutual concern

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Date: 2021-06-13 18:01:33
Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Date: 2021-06-14 13:48:51
Iraq’s Foreign Minister to participate in “urgent” and “consultative” meetings in Doha

Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Date: 2021-02-03 06:54:06
Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-06-15 19:07:47
Iraq asks the Arab League to send observers for Iraqi elections