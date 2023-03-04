Iraq conducts the first train trip from the capital to Samarra

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Iraqi train made its first journey from Baghdad to Samarra in the Saladin governorate—the first trip in ten years-.

Samarra mayor, Bakr Muhammad Sharif, told Shafaq News agency that the local administration provided all services for a safe environment for tourists.

Sharif revealed that more trains would arrive in Samarra coming from all governorates.

Samarra is a city in Iraq, located on the east bank of the Tigris river in the Saladin Governorate, 125 kilometers north of Baghdad.

The city is also home to Imam Hassan al-Askari Shrine, containing the mausoleum of the Imams Ali al-Hadi and Hasan al-Askari, the tenth and eleventh Shiʿi Imams, as well as the place from where Muhammad al-Mahdi, the 12th Imam, reportedly went into The Occultation in the belief of the Shias.