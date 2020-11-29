Iraq condemns the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, condemned on Sunday the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in the center of the capital, Tehran.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Hussein condoled the death of Fakhrizadeh during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart.

The two sides also discussed developments in the region and their implications on regional and international security.

The Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated yesterday, Friday, in an explosion and shooting attack in the suburbs of Tehran. Iranian officials accused Israel of being behind the incident, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard promised a harsh response to the assassination.