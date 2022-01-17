Iraq condemns the Houthis attack on the Emirati facility in Musaffah

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the drone attack by Yemen's Houthi in Abu Dhabi.

"We strongly condemn the attack on the United Arab Emirates and targeting oil pipelines in the Mussafah area." The Ministry said in a statement.

"We confirm the Iraqi position by standing against any aggression and rejecting escalation in the region, and we renew the call for solving crises peacefully, and by negotiations among all parties, so security and stability can finally come to the region." The statement added.

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates using drones, setting off explosions in three fuel trucks and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

Three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC, state news agency WAM said. It said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

"The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas, and civilian facilities on Emirati soil...(It) will not go unpunished," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE, a member of the Saudi-led coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis.