Iraq condemns attack on pilgrims in Iran’s Shah Cheragh Shrine, calls for global anti-terrorism collaboration

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs vehemently denounced the recent attack on pilgrims at Iran's Shah Cheragh shrine, urging global collaboration to combat terrorism and extremism.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, issued a statement expressing Iraq's “unequivocal condemnation of the act of terror,” emphasizing its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism and its commitment to “join hands with the international community in eradicating extremism and violence.”

Al-Sahhaf extended sincere condolences to the Iranian government and people.

Yesterday, at least four people have been killed by two gunmen in the attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz.

The fate of the attackers remained unclear.