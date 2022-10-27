Iraq condemns a terrorist attack that killed 15 in a southern Iranian city

Shafaq News/ Iraq condemned the attack on a Shiite religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that claimed the lives of 15 and left scores wounded.

Yesterday, an armed man entered the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the evening before unleashing a rampage inside.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Iraq's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and extremist ideology.

"We share the grief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's government and people and extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and speedy recovery wishes with the injured people," it added.

According to a statement on the Telegram channel of ISIS, the extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 40 injured.

Iran's supreme leader on Thursday vowed to retaliate against those threatening the country's security, and President Ebrahim Raisi promised that the shooting would not go unanswered.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite.

"We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents," Khamenei said a day after the attack.

President Raisi appeared to link the mass protests against the government to the ISIS attack.

"The enemy’s goal is to disrupt the progress of the country. The enemy wants the riots to pave the way for terrorist attacks. The enemy is always an enemy."

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror," Raisi said before ISIS claimed responsibility.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV on Thursday showed the attacker entering the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the attacker shot an employee at the shrine entrance before his rifle jammed, and he was chased by bystanders.

He managed to unjam his weapon and opened fire on his pursuers before entering a courtyard and shooting worshippers. Women and children were among the dead, according to the agency.

The UAE condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the Iranian government and its people after "this heinous crime". China said it was shocked by the attack and strongly condemned the incident.

Iran's clerical rule has been shaken by more than a month of anti-government demonstrations, the biggest challenge to the regime in a decade.

Thousands of protesters were on the streets of a north-western city to mark 40 days since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, which sparked the protests.

In Amini's Kurdish hometown of Saqez, the birthplace of the nationwide unrest now hitting Iran, crowds walked through the local cemetery and thronged her gravesite.