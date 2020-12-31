Iraq condemns Yemen’ Aden airport attack

Shafaq News / Iraq condemned the attack on Yemen’ Aden airport.

"We extend our deepest condolences to our brothers in Yemen, and reiterated Iraq’s firm rejection to all forms of terrorism regardless of its justifications.” Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf on Thursday, said in a statement.

“We also express our support to the international community in confronting terrorism, and to all efforts to remove extremism and violence." He added.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen.

Hours after the attack, a second explosion was heard around Aden’s Maasheq presidential palace where the cabinet members including Maeen, as well as the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammad Said al-Jaber, had been taken to safety, residents and local media said.

the Houthis denied responsibility for the attack.