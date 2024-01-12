Iraq condemns US/UK attacks against Houthis

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the U.S. and British airstrikes in multiple regions of Yemen, asserting it as an escalation of warfare in the area.

According to a statement released on Friday, the ministry said that Iraq “has been issuing warnings since the commencement of the oppressive aggression by occupation forces on the Gaza Strip. It emphasized the consequences of persisting in supporting the occupier and the failure of major nations to bear their responsibilities, foreseeing a broader slide towards developments that extend beyond the borders of Gaza and Palestinian territories, posing a pervasive threat of war and violence in the entire region.”

The statement remarked on the continuous “aggressive behavior of the occupier, backed by several Western nations steadfast in supporting a genocidal war against Palestinians.” Underscoring the necessity of upholding “freedom of navigation in international waters,” and condemning the aggression on Yemen and its sovereignty.

Additionally, the Iraqi ministry pointed out that expanding the targets does not offer a solution but rather exacerbates the breadth of the conflict.

The statement also urged the International community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “bear its responsibilities and issue a resolution to halt the aggressive and inhumane war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Coalition Against Houthi: Joint Action to Secure Red Sea Navigation

Earlier today, ten countries issued a joint statement, on Friday, regarding the strikes that targeted Houthi sites in Yemen, in response to commercial navigation situation in the Red Sea.

The governments of Bahrain, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, and the United States said that despite previous “strong warning, attacks in the Red Sea have continued, including the launch of numerous missiles and one-way attack aerial vehicles against ships in the Red Sea on January 9, 2024, including U.S. and UK vessels.”

The statement explained that, “In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea, the armed forces of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia, conducted joint strikes in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, consistent with the UN Charter, against a number of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.”

The countries pointed out that these strikes were intended to “disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

“The Houthis’ more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. Today’s action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks.” The statement said.

“Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.” The statement concluded.

In response, Muhammad Abdel Salam, the Houthis’ top negotiator, strongly condemned the U.S. and U.K. strikes in Yemen, suggesting that it was carried out to protect Israel.

Abdel Salam stated, “The Republic of Yemen was subjected to a blatant American-British aggression to protect Israel and to stop Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza. They committed foolishness with this treacherous aggression.”

The Yemeni top official emphasized that the “aggressors were mistaken if they believed this action would deter Yemen from supporting Palestine and Gaza.” Instead, he asserted, “Yemen continues its religious and humanitarian stance” and will persist in standing by Gaza, becoming even more resolute in the face of such aggression.

According to Abdel Salam, Yemen’s unwavering support for Gaza remains constant, regardless of the circumstances. He strongly refuted any justification for the aggression against Yemen, stating that there was no threat to international navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas. He further claimed that the targeting was and will continue to impact Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.