Iraq condemns Nice church attack

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Friday the terrorist attack on the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice.

"We affirm our solidarity with the families of the victims. For years, Iraq has suffered and faced terrorism", the Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

Two citizens were stabbed to death by a man on Thursday in Nice (southeast France), while another woman died of severe injuries.

It is noteworthy that the French police arrested a man suspected of being linked to the perpetrator.