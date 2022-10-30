Iraq condemns Mogadishu attack

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Sunday the double bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

A statement by the ministry said, “it expressed its fierce condemnation of the bombings which targeted headquarters of both ministries of education and higher education in Mogadishu, a terrorist act killed a number of people and wounded others.”

The statement added, “Iraq rejects any form of terrorism and it stands with the international community in fighting against it, because it fought extremism in all its forms. The statement added that “it’s necessary to intellectually counter these extreme groups.”