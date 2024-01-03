Iraq condemns Kerman bombings, offers solidarity and assistance to Iran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government strongly condemned the recent terrorist bombings in the Iranian city of Kerman.

Government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi expressed "Iraq's solidarity with Iran, its government, and people in the face of this tragic incident." He further stated that Iraq is ready to provide various forms of assistance to “alleviate the impact of this cowardly criminal act.”

Two explosions killed more than 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

Iranian state television said that at least 103 people had been killed and 211 others injured.