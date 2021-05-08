Iraq condemns Israeli storming of al-Aqsa mosque

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Iraqi government condemned the Israeli forces' storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and intimidating worshipers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Iraq rejects acts of intimidation and terror against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque. "The solidarity of the Iraqi government and people of the Holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) is unwavering, and we demand an end to the hostile attacks on their safety."

The Iraqi government reiterated, according to the statement, "its firm and principled position on the Palestinian cause, which was and still is a pivotal issue."