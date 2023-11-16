Iraq condemns Israeli bombing near Jordanian hospital in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli army's bombing in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The attack resulted in injuries to several hospital staff members who were providing treatment to Palestinians affected by the ongoing bombardment of the Strip.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed condemnation in the "strongest terms" for the violation. He stated that such continued acts by the occupying authority, exposing medical teams to danger, constitute an unacceptable and condemnable crime. This action is seen as a "clear violation and a serious breach of international and humanitarian law."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordan and called on the UN Security Council and the international community to intervene and halt these violations, particularly those affecting hospitals, medical infrastructure, and their dedicated staff.