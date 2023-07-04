Iraq condemns Israeli attacks in Jenin, calls for international intervention

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government's spokesperson, Bassim Al-Awadi, expressed his country's condemnation on Tuesday of Israel's ongoing killings of Palestinians in military operations carried out in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces continue their operations in the Jenin camp located in the northern West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been killed and over 100 others injured, with 20 in critical condition.

In a statement today, Al-Awadi stated that Iraq, both as a government and a people, vehemently denounces the persistent crimes committed by the Zionist occupation, resulting in the loss of dozens of innocent Palestinian lives in the city of Jenin and its camp.

He further added that the continuation of such aggressive behavior by the usurping Zionist entity, without restraint or conscience, and the evasion of major powers and their abandonment of their commitments, is an act that leads to the destabilization of security throughout the region. All forces supporting peace, international bodies, and institutions should expose these practices that violate international laws and norms, and contravene all principles of human rights.

The spokesperson for the federal government emphasized, "With this crucial stance, Iraq reaffirms its unwavering position on the absolute right of the Palestinian people to live on their land, rejecting any assault upon them, and asserting their steadfast right to establish an independent national state."

Al-Awadi called upon "all forces of good and peace in the world to work towards ending the aggression, exposing it, condemning this heinous crime, and distinguishing it as a clear manifestation of terrorism that undermines the efforts for stability and secure living."