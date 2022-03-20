Iraq condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Shafaq News / Baghdad condemned today the attack on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities by the Houthi group.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs denounced, in a statement today, the attack, and stressed the need for all sides to resort to dialogue and solve their differences, in a way that achieves security and stability.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.