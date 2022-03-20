Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-20T14:31:15+0000
Iraq condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Shafaq News / Baghdad condemned today the attack on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities by the Houthi group.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs denounced, in a statement today, the attack, and stressed the need for all sides to resort to dialogue and solve their differences, in a way that achieves security and stability.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

related

Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-12-09 18:49:34
Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-11-05 07:05:06
Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31 19:20:24
Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain wish to form an Iraqi Government capable of stopping foreign interference 

Date: 2021-12-10 14:58:02
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain wish to form an Iraqi Government capable of stopping foreign interference 

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-01 19:11:13
Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Date: 2021-12-18 19:57:00
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Date: 2020-11-09 16:20:51
The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement