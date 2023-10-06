Iraq condemns Homs attack, extends condolences to Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq expressed deep condolences to Syria and the families affected by the heinous bombing that targeted a graduation ceremony in Homs.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in a statement, vehemently condemned "all forms of violence and terrorism" and reiterated its solidarity with the international community in the face of such grave threats.
Rami Abdel Rahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, previously reported that 123 civilians and soldiers lost their lives in the drone attack on the Military College in Homs, which occurred on Thursday. The death toll continues to rise, with dozens more sustaining injuries in the devastating incident.
The victims include 54 civilians, among them 39 children and a woman along with family members of officers, while 62 new graduates also tragically perished. Additionally, approximately 150 individuals were injured, some critically. The health situation remains dire, compounded by insufficient hospitals and a lack of medical supplies to adequately treat the wounded, potentially leading to further casualties.
Today, artillery and missile shelling by Syrian regime forces in northwestern Syria has left 13 civilians dead and dozens injured, as the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported on Friday.
The attacks, which began on Thursday, hours after the Homs incident, targeted villages and towns in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to vital infrastructure.
The Syrian Civil Defence said the injured were 18 children and 13 women, with 62 individuals suffering from the attacks.