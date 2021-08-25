Iraq concludes an agreement on Solar energy with a Chinese company

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity concluded an agreement with the Chinese "Power China" company to construct a 2000 Megawatts solar power plant.

A press release by Al-Kadhimi's office said that the chief of the Investments and Contracts in the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Maha Hamoudy Abdul Jabbar, signed the agreement from the Iraqi side, while a representative to the CEO of the Chinese company, Li Dzhi, signed for the Chinese side.

Al-Kadhimi's office said that the plant is a pioneer project in Iraq, indicating that it will feed the national power grid with 750 Megawatts initially, before upscaling to its maximum capacity (2000 Megawatts).