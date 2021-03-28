Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T15:34:07+0000
Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Iraq's role in drawing up the new Mashreq project, noting that it is devoted to economic partnerships targeting many sectors.

"The new Mashreq project aims to enhance Iraq's role within the framework of the regional and international interactions", Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, told Shafaq News agency. 

Al-Sahhaf added, "The project is devoted to economic partnerships targeting many sectors, in order to achieve an effective response to the Iraqi national requirements."

Furthermore, he explained, "the coordination mechanism between Baghdad, Amman and Cairo will be at the level of foreign ministers, which will pave the way for the leaders' meeting; between Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi."

Al-Sahhaf pointed out, "the tripartite coordination is an economic one and is not directed against a party. It is part of the Iraqi foreign policy to achieve multiple economic partnerships."

The tripartite summit was scheduled to be held between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, but Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al-Kadhimi announced last Friday that the summit would be postponed due to the train collision in Egypt, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries.

related

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Date: 2020-09-23 10:15:48
The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-11 15:23:15
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Iraq and Egypt to cooperate in various fields

Date: 2020-10-31 14:55:43
Iraq and Egypt to cooperate in various fields

Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers to arrive in Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-25 15:57:52
Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers to arrive in Baghdad tomorrow

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi announces postponement of tripartite summit with Egypt and Jordan

Date: 2021-03-26 17:00:03
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi announces postponement of tripartite summit with Egypt and Jordan

Iraq’s PM calls Egyptian President, offers condolences over trains collision

Date: 2021-03-26 19:50:05
Iraq’s PM calls Egyptian President, offers condolences over trains collision

Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2020-08-26 11:51:34
Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts