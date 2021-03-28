Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Iraq's role in drawing up the new Mashreq project, noting that it is devoted to economic partnerships targeting many sectors.

"The new Mashreq project aims to enhance Iraq's role within the framework of the regional and international interactions", Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Sahhaf added, "The project is devoted to economic partnerships targeting many sectors, in order to achieve an effective response to the Iraqi national requirements."

Furthermore, he explained, "the coordination mechanism between Baghdad, Amman and Cairo will be at the level of foreign ministers, which will pave the way for the leaders' meeting; between Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi."

Al-Sahhaf pointed out, "the tripartite coordination is an economic one and is not directed against a party. It is part of the Iraqi foreign policy to achieve multiple economic partnerships."

The tripartite summit was scheduled to be held between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, but Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al-Kadhimi announced last Friday that the summit would be postponed due to the train collision in Egypt, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries.