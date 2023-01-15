Iraq chairs the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

Shafaq News / Iraq headed the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, as the presidency of the union was transferred to Iraq, and the Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi was appointed president of the Union starting from the ninth of January.

A statement by al-Halboosi's office said that from February 23 to 26, Baghdad will host the work of the thirty-fourth conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and the accompanying committees, with the participation of the heads of the councils and parliaments of the Arab member states of the Union, in addition to many parliamentary organizations and institutions that have observer status in the Union.