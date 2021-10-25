Report

Iraq cancels visa for Iranian travelers 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-25T18:28:50+0000
Shafaq News / Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi has said that Iranian citizens can now travel to Iraq without a visa by air.

Masjedi congratulated the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad in a post on his Twitter account and said, "I would like to inform my dear fellow Iranians that from today, they can travel to Iraq by plane without a visa and just with a valid passport while observing health operating standards."

The ambassador further said that in another tweet that "From today, the honorable citizens of Iraq can travel to Iran by air without a visa and with a valid passport after observing health operating standards.

Visa cancelation was agreed upon during the Iraqi prime minister's visit to Tehran in the middle of September. 

Source: Mehr News

