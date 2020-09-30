Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraq calls on Washington to reconsider the decision of closing its embassy in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-30T11:11:57+0000
Iraq calls on Washington to reconsider the decision of closing its embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs Fouad Hussein called on Wednesday for the US government to reconsider its decision to close its embassy in Baghdad.

This is the first official acknowledgment by the federal government after reports were received about Washington's intention to close its embassy in Iraq due to the increasing attacks by the armed Pro-Iranian factions.

Hussein said in a press conference held after a meeting that brought together ambassadors from 25 countries, in the presence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, "the closure of the US embassy in Baghdad gives wrong signals to the extremists, as they will consider it as a victory for them. It will also give wrong signals to the Iraqi people that they will be isolated from the world".

He added, "We hope that the US administration will reconsider its decision".

Hussein pointed out that, "the Iraqi government is not relieved with the American decision to close its embassy in Baghdad nor withdrawing its forces from Iraq, as there are possibilities that this will lead to other withdrawals and affect the economic situation".

"We were frank during our visit to Iran that these operations would lead to chaos and a security and political disaster in Iraq and the region", Hussein added.

The minister noted that Iraq is communicating with many countries to convice the US of reconsidering its decision.


related

Washington asks Baghdad and Ankara to negotiate

Date: 2020-08-26 06:28:08
Washington asks Baghdad and Ankara to negotiate

A security source reveals the truth about the assassination of an activist in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-21 21:48:21
A security source reveals the truth about the assassination of an activist in Baghdad

The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad exposed to a missile strike

Date: 2020-03-26 08:14:57
The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad exposed to a missile strike

Baghdad mourns an Iraqi scientist who passed away abroad

Date: 2019-12-03 11:52:56
Baghdad mourns an Iraqi scientist who passed away abroad

Targeting a camp near Baghdad with two Katyushas

Date: 2020-08-03 11:49:09
Targeting a camp near Baghdad with two Katyushas

Baghdad and Erbil on a date with two "opposition" conferences to the political system in Iraq

Date: 2020-03-08 13:50:14
Baghdad and Erbil on a date with two "opposition" conferences to the political system in Iraq

Injuries among security forces by a grenade in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-13 11:42:32
Injuries among security forces by a grenade in central Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister holds first meeting with Arab ambassadors in Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-10 13:01:48
Iraqi Foreign Minister holds first meeting with Arab ambassadors in Baghdad