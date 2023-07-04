Iraq calls on UK for technical support to boost economy

Shafaq News / Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, has urged the British side to assist Iraq by providing technical support in various economic and service sectors.

This appeal was made during his meeting yesterday with a number of committee heads in the British House of Commons on the sidelines of his visit to London, in response to an invitation extended to him by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced this today, Tuesday, affirming Hussein's determination to build a strong economy.

The statement further indicated that the sessions covered discussions on the regional role played by Iraq in stabilizing the region and bridging the viewpoints between regional powers, emphasizing Iraq's commitment to becoming a convergence point in the area through the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

The ministry's statement quoted the Iraqi Foreign Minister as saying that the priorities of the Iraqi government are to provide services and diversify sources of income through contracting with major global companies and maximizing the country's resources.

On their part, the committee heads confirmed their readiness to provide all types of support that contribute to bolstering Iraq, enhancing its stability, and advancing its economy to achieve prosperity for the Iraqi people, as stated in the statement.