Iraq calls for international condemnation of Israel

Shafaq News/ During the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Iraq's representative, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, called on countries worldwide to establish a "new international order."

Al-Mandalawi, who heads the Iraqi delegation, recommended forming a committee to enhance "regional parliamentary" cooperation and reconsidering some policies to "serve common interests."

In addition, the Iraqi official highlighted Baghdad's efforts to integrate its "specificity with sustainable development goals in the 2030 agenda."

Concerning the Israeli aggression in Gaza, He stressed the need to address the crisis in Gaza, calling for "global condemnation of the Zionist entity for disregarding international law."

Under the slogan "Fostering regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia," the Assembly has kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the participation of Parliamentary delegations from 40 countries and speakers from nearly ten countries.