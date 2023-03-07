Iraq calls for "immediate" ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Shafaq News / Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has called for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and suggested that Germany could potentially play a crucial role in resolving the ongoing conflict.

Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference, Hussein stressed the importance of building strong relations with Germany across multiple sectors, including education and the private sector.

Hussein specifically highlighted the crucial role that German companies have played in bolstering the Iraqi economy, and noted that his country is actively seeking to strengthen ties with Germany in the education sector.

In another context, Hussein said that Iraq is calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Germany can play a key role in this field.

Moreover, the Minister also expressed Iraq's need for advanced German technology, while discussing the issue of Iraqi immigrants with Baerbock.

The German Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and is expected to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani during her visit.