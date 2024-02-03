Iraq calls for emergency meeting, summons the US Charge d’Affaires

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency urgently called the heads of political parties to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the US attack in Al-Anbar Governorate.

On Saturday, the US military launched airstrikes on 85 sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The attack on Iraq targeted locations for the Popular Mobilization Forces, killing 16 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and injuring 25.

The Presidency "strongly denounced the recent US attacks on the city of Al-Qaim in Al-Anbar Governorate and other Iraqi border areas," deeming it "a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

The Presidency expressed concern that these attacks "could jeopardize the ongoing negotiations to regulate the work of the Global Coalition," emphasizing the counterproductive nature of violence and its tendency to breed further violence.

It called upon all parties to "bear their national responsibilities in addressing the country's persistent dangers and threats."

Simultaneously, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned David Burger, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Baghdad, in protest against what the Ministry deems as "American aggression" targeting both Iraqi military and civilian sites.