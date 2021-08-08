Iraq calls Iran to establish "Water Stability"

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Hamid al-Ghazzi, hosted earlier on Sunday the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A readout issued by the Iraqi cabinet said that the meeting touched upon an array of issues of mutual interest and emphasized the vitality of bolstering the firm ties linking both countries and widening the aspects of cooperation between them.

The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers laid emphasis on the need to resolve the controversies between the neighboring countries on the issue of water resources and formulate a solid agreement that establishes stability and defines the real dimensions of the water disputes.

For his part, the Iranian diplomat said that his country had completed the preparations for the railway project that will link Iran and Iraq and submitted a request to allow Iranian pilgrims to participate in the Emam Hussein "Arbaeen" pilgrimage.