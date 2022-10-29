Iraq buries 1,459 unidentified victims of the Iraqi-Iranian war

Shafaq News/ Iraq has buried the remains of 1,459 soldiers who died in the 1980s war against Iran but whose bodies were only recently found or returned, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The bodies, buried in a graveyard outside the southern city of Basra, belong to troops with no names in their tags, the statement explained.

They were found during joint campaigns to search for the missing victims who perished during the war that took place between the neighboring countries between 1980 and 1988.

"A medical evaluation was done, and the Ministry of Health's Forensic Medicine Department took the samples necessary for identification," the statement said.

The bodies, shrouded in white cloth, were buried in a large cemetery at Burjesiyah, just on the outskirts of Basra.

An Islamic funeral was held for all the victims, the statement said.