Iraq begins implementing the total Curfew

Shafaq News / The new all-day curfew started today Friday in Iraq to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the virus for two weeks starting yesterday night.

A lockdown is applied from 0800 p.m. to 0800 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The measures include closing schools, ban on movement and enforcement the overnight closure of shops and public places.

Photos showed the security forces in Baghdad supervising the Curfew implementation.

Baghdad/ Karkh, the biggest area in the Iraqi Capital recorded today 989 new cases of Covid-19 without reporting any fatality. Official authorities said.

In the same context, a source in Kirkuk police said on Friday a taxi driver set himself on fire after getting fined for violating the official regulations of the curfew in the Governorate.

The source said the man with special needs burned his prosthetic legs and was taken to hospital for treatment.