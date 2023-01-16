Iraq beats Qatar for a place in the Gulf Cup final

Shafaq News/ Hosts Iraq defeated Qatar 2-1 in the first semi-final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup at Basra International Stadium in the southern oil hub on Monday.

Ibrahim Bayesh put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute, with Amro Siraj swiftly netting the equalizer for Qatar nine minutes later.

Aymen Hussein's goal in the 43rd minute proved decisive as Qatar was unable to reproduce their form in the second half against a home side backed by a partisan crowd at the packed 60,000-capacity venue.

Iraq will await the result of the second semi-final between defending champions Bahrain and Oman to know their opponents for the final to be played on January 19.