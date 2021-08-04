Iraq awaits Iran's cooperation to resolve mutual issues amid inaction from Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Commission for Border-Crossings is yet to conclude a set of unresolved issues with the Iranian side who failed to visit Baghdad despite multiple invitations, the head of the Commission, Omar al-Waeli said on Wednesday.

Al-Waeli's statements came during a meeting with the Governor of the Iranian Province of Ilam and officials of the Iranian Customs.

A readout issued by the Commission earlier today said that the attendees exchanged views on the commercial exchange between both countries, ways to overcome joint hurdles, and the necessary regulations to protect the domestic product.

Both sides agreed upon the complete commitment to the COVID-19 preventive measures and the need to relocate the commercial exchange sites in Iraq as it is the importing side.

Al-Waeli proposed opening new border-crossings with Ilam, "a border-crossing in Wasit and another in Maysan."

"These issues are among the prerogatives of the Committee established pursuant to the Cabinet decree no. 194 of 2019 that mandates the attendance of the Iranian side in Baghdad. However, the latter did not attend despite the recurrent invitations," he concluded.