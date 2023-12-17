Iraq attains big 'achievements' during WRC23

Shafaq News / The Media and Communications Authority announced on Sunday the conclusion of the World Radiocommunication Conference WRC23 held in the United Arab Emirates, marking several "achievements" for Iraq.

The delegation representing Iraq at the conference highlighted that this year's participation resulted in Iraq's inclusion in specific provisions of the Radio Regulations, that aim to facilitate the allocation of crucial frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) communications.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that this development will enable the introduction of modern technologies for Iraqi public use, ensuring broadband internet services, high-quality calls, and improved coverage in remote areas.

The delegation also reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to safeguarding satellite orbits, particularly after the successful restoration of the Iraqi satellite's orbit for the Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS).