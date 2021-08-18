Report

Iraq arrests three ISIS members for attacking the power towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-08-18T09:18:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that it had arrested three terrorists in Diyala Governorate.

The Agency said in a statement that three terrorists affiliated with ISIS were arrested, on Wednesday in charge of carrying out attacks on power transmission lines and towers in Diyala.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Series of attacks on power lines in different governorates by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.

